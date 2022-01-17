Truist Securities Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $111.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.65.

EOG opened at $105.63 on Friday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

