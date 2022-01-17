Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after buying an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.