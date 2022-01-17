Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,447 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

