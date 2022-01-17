Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,012 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,225,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,468 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,649,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 955,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter.

FENY opened at $17.61 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

