Truist Financial Corp Purchases 16,973 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $176,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $199,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

