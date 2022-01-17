Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 327.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 72,257 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 107.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $110.07 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11.

