Truist Financial Corp Buys 4,923 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 186,773 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

QQQJ opened at $31.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

