TRON Reaches Market Cap of $7.18 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. TRON has a total market cap of $7.18 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,826,589,483 coins and its circulating supply is 101,826,567,867 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

