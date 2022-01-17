Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.34).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.39) price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 282 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of LON:BBOX traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 231.80 ($3.15). 8,087,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.36. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 174.40 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.91).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

