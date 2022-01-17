Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.61% of Trinseo worth $96,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

TSE opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

