Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Lowered to C$3.85 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$3.85 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, raised shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.89.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.29. 1,597,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,201. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.58 million and a P/E ratio of -39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.84.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.