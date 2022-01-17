Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CURV opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65. Torrid has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

