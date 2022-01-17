Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NMI were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NMI by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.