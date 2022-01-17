TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $234.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.59. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

