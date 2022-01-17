Tieton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners comprises 4.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Green Brick Partners worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 117,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

