Tieton Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,735 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the period. First Western Financial comprises about 3.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYFW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $33.22 on Monday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $266.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,495 shares of company stock worth $875,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

