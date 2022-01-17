thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €15.85 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.54 ($15.39).

FRA:TKA opened at €10.44 ($11.86) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.81 and a 200 day moving average of €9.13. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

