The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 125.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

