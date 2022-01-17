The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $81.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

