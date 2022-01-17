The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $14.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.00. 6,336,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The company has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average of $357.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

