The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,807 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

