The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€51.50” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.02 ($69.34).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €57.87 ($65.76) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.39 and a 200 day moving average of €58.24. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

