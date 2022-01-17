The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $380.94 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

