The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Down 33.0% in December

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

