The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 242,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 30,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

NYSE:GUT opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

