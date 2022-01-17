The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $12.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.05. 2,548,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

