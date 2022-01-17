The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TCFC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $39.50. 5,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $226.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Community Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

