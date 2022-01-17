The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $262,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $225.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.03. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

