TFI International (TSE:TFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

