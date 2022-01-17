TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.58.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

