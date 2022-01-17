Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $147.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

