Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terumo stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. Terumo has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

