Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target Increased to SEK 120 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

TLTZY stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.