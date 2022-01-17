TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of TEGNA worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

