Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce sales of $60.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $61.10 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $223.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.87 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $396.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.52 million to $457.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 71.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $398.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

