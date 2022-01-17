Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.91% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

XPOF opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

