Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

