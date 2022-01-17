Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

FBHS opened at $101.48 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

