Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK stock opened at $150.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

