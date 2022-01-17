Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.97 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,721 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ED opened at $83.52 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

