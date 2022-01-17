TD Securities Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,602 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 131,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

