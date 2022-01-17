TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

