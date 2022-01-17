TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pentair by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

