TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Encore Wire worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 84.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74,039 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Encore Wire by 37.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $128.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.93. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

