TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

NYSE:RE opened at $290.30 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $290.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.