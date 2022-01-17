TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Zendesk by 69.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Zendesk by 56.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,091,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,441,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $100.41 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,972 shares of company stock worth $11,255,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

