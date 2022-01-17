TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,400 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Dorian LPG worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $539.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.90%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.