TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

