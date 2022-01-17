Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

TRX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 344,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,964. The company has a market cap of $103.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.82. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploring and mining of gold and precious metal properties. The firm, along with its joint venture partner, focuses on the gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Its projects also include Itetemia, Kigosi, and Luhala. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

