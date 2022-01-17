Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.76.

TSM stock opened at $140.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,826,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $163,622,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 634,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

